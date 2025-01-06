Estero Llano Grande State Park offering tours this month
The Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco is one of the gems in the Rio Grande Valley.
The park offers hikes, tours and more.
Park superintendent Javier De Leon discusses the events the park has to offer this month.
Watch the video above for the full story.
