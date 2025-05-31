x

Facing the Fury: Shopping for the storm

By: Andrew Chung

Channel 5 News Meteorologist Andrew Chung is taking you on a grocery run to make sure you're prepared for the storm.

When a hurricane strikes the Rio Grande Valley, we all may be without power, water — and even internet for several weeks.  

A list of what you'll need can be found here

Watch the video above to see what items you need to prepare for hurricane season.

