Facing the Fury: Shopping for the storm
Channel 5 News Meteorologist Andrew Chung is taking you on a grocery run to make sure you're prepared for the storm.
When a hurricane strikes the Rio Grande Valley, we all may be without power, water — and even internet for several weeks.
A list of what you'll need can be found here
Watch the video above to see what items you need to prepare for hurricane season.
