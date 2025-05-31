Facing the Fury: What to know about storm surges

"Run from the water, hide from the wind, is a common saying when a hurricane approaches — especially if you live right on the coast, like South Padre Island or Port Isabel.

The storm surge is deadly, destructive and unforgiving, and it only takes one storm to change everything.

On South Padre Island, the biggest threat during a hurricane isn't just the wind, it's also the water. A six-foot storm surge can flood homes, cover roads and cut off evacuation routes.

Storm surge happens when hurricane winds push seawater onto land. The water can rise fast and reach places far from the coast, even in lower-category storms.

In the event of a direct Category 5 hurricane landfall, the worst case scenario shows that waters from th eGulf of Mexico could reach Brownsville, Los Fresnos, San Benito and Harlingen.

Here's what you can do right now:

— Know your evacuation zone and how you'll get out.

— Build a hurricane kit with food, water and meds.

— Have a plan to contact loved ones if cell service is down.

Every storm brings a rush to prepare, but by then it could be too late. Past storms have shown how quickly supplies run out and how dangerous waiting can be.

The First Warn 5 Weather team will be tracking every system this hurricane season, but your safety starts before the storm. Take time now to prepare, and make this hurricane season a safe one.

Watch the video above for the full story.