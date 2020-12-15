Falcon Heights Business Owner Affected by Violence Across Border

FALCON HEIGHTS - An investigation is underway after Border Patrol agents reported their boat being hit Friday.

They say about 50 rounds were fired along the same river where some people remember fishing and swimming.



CHANNEL 5 NEWS SPOKE to resident Larry Barnett about how things have changed at El Rio Park, after his 34 years in business.



"We don't get that many people anymore. Not the way we used to anyway," he says.



Now his sculptures and homemade architecture aren't being seen by as many people.

Barnett says violence across the border and the buildup of security on this side has been a factor.



He says he still cherishes the spot and still wants visitors to see what there is.



