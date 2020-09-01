Falcons Enjoy Third Round Win At Bert Ogden Arena
EDINBURG - For the second straight week, boys high school basketball took over Bert Ogden Arena.
Los Fresnos notched the win, eliminating Vela 62-49 in the third round of the playoffs.
The Falcons along with Pioneer, Hidalgo, and Santa Maria were all winners Tuesday night.
CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has a look back at Los Fresnos' victory.
