Falcons Enjoy Third Round Win At Bert Ogden Arena

EDINBURG - For the second straight week, boys high school basketball took over Bert Ogden Arena.

Los Fresnos notched the win, eliminating Vela 62-49 in the third round of the playoffs.

The Falcons along with Pioneer, Hidalgo, and Santa Maria were all winners Tuesday night.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has a look back at Los Fresnos' victory.

5 months ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 6:43:00 PM CST March 04, 2020
