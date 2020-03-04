Falcons Enjoy Third Round Win At Bert Ogden Arena

EDINBURG - For the second straight week, boys high school basketball took over Bert Ogden Arena.

Los Fresnos notched the win, eliminating Vela 62-49 in the third round of the playoffs.

The Falcons along with Pioneer, Hidalgo, and Santa Maria were all winners Tuesday night.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has a look back at Los Fresnos' victory.