Soaring South Hawks zero in on deep playoff run

7 hours 54 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, April 15 2024 Apr 15, 2024 April 15, 2024 11:38 PM April 15, 2024 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

HARLINGEN, Texas -- Harlingen South softball has showcased dominance on the field all season long. The Lady South Hawks are 16-0 in District 32-5A and have outscored their opponents 218-11.

