Family: Missing 18-year-old has mental disabilities

BROWNSVILLE- The parents of 18-year-old Bianca Longoria say they are desperate to find their daughter because she has a mental disability. The teen has been missing since Friday.

Francisco and Griselda Longoria tell us this is a parent's nightmare.

"We feel devastated... it's just an unimaginable feeling," Franciso said.

The teen's father tells us Bianca has the capacity of a 10 year old, even though she's 18 years old. Her family believe she left through the sliding door of their apartment. They say they received a tip that Bianca was seen at South Padre Island on Friday.

Family members have plastered posters in Brownsville and on the island in hopes someone will know something. They say they're worried about her being on the island with all of the spring breakers.

"If anybody asks or offers her alcohol or anything, she'll say yes," Longoria said.

Bianca's parents want her to come home.

"We're not mad at her. We just want her to come home."

South padre island police ask if you know Bianca's whereabouts call 956-761-5454.