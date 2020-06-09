Fear of Violence Keeping Weslaco Family from Searching for Missing Loved One in Reynosa
WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley family is crippled by fear, pain and frustration One of their loved ones disappeared without a trace.
It’s been 72 hours since Alejandra Perez’s mother disappeared in Reynosa.
Perez says the family’s search efforts are paralyzed by their fear of crossing into Mexico. It’s just too dangerous to go looking for answers there.
She took to social media for help in finding 43-year-old Verenice Ureta.
Even though Mexican authorities have already been notified, the family is doing whatever they can to gather information.
Watch the video above for the full story.
