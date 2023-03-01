Fire Damages 2 Structures in Pharr

PHARR – No injuries are reported after a fire consumed a home in Pharr.

Crews responded Thursday to the blaze at the corner of N Ironwood St. and E San Antonio Ave. after receiving a call around 11:07 a.m.

Fire officials say flames also spread to a neighboring house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Authorities have blocked E Polk Ave. as a precaution.

