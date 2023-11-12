x

First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 Part 1

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, Nov. 10

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Los Fresnos 7 PSJA 35 FINAL
Mission 6 Weslaco 35 FINAL
McAllen  21 Brownsville Veterans  55 FINAL
Weslaco East 9 Edinburg Vela 31 FINAL
Valley View 6 Mission Veterans 43 FINAL
Robstown 38 Port Isabel 42 FINAL
PSJA Memorial 21 Flour Bluff 52 FINAL
Roma 17 Gregory Portland 55 FINAL
Raymondville 15 Orange Grove 44 FINAL
Santa Rosa 27 Dilley 34 FINAL
McAllen Memorial 7 Harlingen South 10 FINAL

