First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 Part 1
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, Nov. 10
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Los Fresnos
|7
|PSJA
|35
|FINAL
|Mission
|6
|Weslaco
|35
|FINAL
|McAllen
|21
|Brownsville Veterans
|55
|FINAL
|Weslaco East
|9
|Edinburg Vela
|31
|FINAL
|Valley View
|6
|Mission Veterans
|43
|FINAL
|Robstown
|38
|Port Isabel
|42
|FINAL
|PSJA Memorial
|21
|Flour Bluff
|52
|FINAL
|Roma
|17
|Gregory Portland
|55
|FINAL
|Raymondville
|15
|Orange Grove
|44
|FINAL
|Santa Rosa
|27
|Dilley
|34
|FINAL
|McAllen Memorial
|7
|Harlingen South
|10
|FINAL
