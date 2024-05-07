First and Goal Part 1
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Sept. 10, 2021 below:
See the final scores below:
Non-District
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Raymondville
|30
|Lyford
|14
|7:30 p.m.
|Donna North
|17
|La Feria
|39
|7:30 p.m.
|Brownsville Rivera
|33
|Rio Hondo
|13
|7:30 p.m.
|Port Isabel
|41
|Aransas Pass
|7
|7:30 p.m.
|Harlingen South
|14
|Alice HS
|7
|7 p.m.
|Hidalgo
|27
|Rio Grande City
|7
|7:30 p.m.
|Grulla
|Orange Grove
|CANCELED
|Laredo United
|14
|Harlingen HS
|38
|7 p.m.
|Laredo Nixon
|2
|Weslaco High
|49
|7 p.m.
|Los Fresnos
|7
|Calallen
|27
|7:30 p.m.
|La Villa
|26
|Santa Rosa
|19
|7:30 p.m.
|Santa Maria
|TBA
|CANCELED
District 31-6A
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Edinburg Economedes
|0
|Edinburg North
|53
|7:30 p.m.
|Edinburg Vela
|24
|PSJA North
|0
|7:30 p.m.
|Mission HS
|42
|La Joya High
|20
|7:30 p.m.
District 14-5A Division II
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|PSJA Memorial
|7
|Mercedes
|56
|7:30 p.m.
District 16-5A Division I
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|McAllen High
|26
|Donna HS
|14
|7 p.m.
|Palmview High
|9
|McAllen Memorial
|53
|7 p.m.
|Weslaco East
|17
|Brownsville Veterans at Veterans
|24
|7 p.m.
|Brownsville Porter
|17
|Brownsville Pace
|41
|7 p.m.
|Schertz-Clemens
|7
|San Benito
|13
|7 p.m.
District 16-5A Division II
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Edcouch-Elsa
|21
|Sharyland HS
|31
|7:30 p.m.
