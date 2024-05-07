x

First and Goal Part 1

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Sept. 10, 2021 below:

See the final scores below:

Non-District

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Raymondville 30 Lyford 14 7:30 p.m.
Donna North 17 La Feria 39 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville Rivera 33 Rio Hondo 13 7:30 p.m.
Port Isabel 41 Aransas Pass 7 7:30 p.m.
Harlingen South 14 Alice HS 7 7 p.m.
Hidalgo  27 Rio Grande City 7 7:30 p.m.
Grulla Orange Grove CANCELED
Laredo United 14 Harlingen HS 38 7 p.m.
Laredo Nixon 2 Weslaco High 49 7 p.m.
Los Fresnos 7 Calallen 27 7:30 p.m.
La Villa 26 Santa Rosa 19 7:30 p.m.
Santa Maria TBA CANCELED

District 31-6A

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Edinburg Economedes 0 Edinburg North 53 7:30 p.m.
Edinburg Vela 24 PSJA North 0 7:30 p.m.
Mission HS 42 La Joya High 20 7:30 p.m.

District 14-5A Division II

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
PSJA Memorial 7 Mercedes 56 7:30 p.m.

District 16-5A Division I

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
McAllen High 26 Donna HS 14 7 p.m.
Palmview High 9 McAllen Memorial 53 7 p.m.
Weslaco East 17 Brownsville Veterans at Veterans 24 7 p.m.
Brownsville Porter 17 Brownsville Pace  41 7 p.m. 
Schertz-Clemens 7 San Benito 13 7 p.m. 

District 16-5A Division II

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Edcouch-Elsa 21 Sharyland HS 31 7:30 p.m.

