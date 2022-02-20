Free COVID-19 testing available at Brownsville Sports Park
Related Story
With Charro Days festivities coming up, the city of Brownsville is encouraging residents to remain vigilant by getting a free PCR test at the Brownsville Sports Park.
The free COVID-19 testing is available for both children and adults and no insurance is required.
To receive testing, residents will be asked to provide a valid ID.
Register for an appointment online at doineedacovid19test.com.
The testing will be open Feb. 18- Feb. 22 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
News
With Charro Days festivities coming up, the city of Brownsville is encouraging residents to remain vigilant by getting a free... More >>
News Video
-
Brownsville police: Man charged with DWI after fleeing the scene of car...
-
Pharr police seeking man accused of breaking into a vehicle and stealing...
-
Willacy County sheriff: 2 found dead in search for 5 missing individuals...
-
Race for District 28 primary election heating up
-
Race for District 28 primary election heats up