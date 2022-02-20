Free COVID-19 testing available at Brownsville Sports Park

With Charro Days festivities coming up, the city of Brownsville is encouraging residents to remain vigilant by getting a free PCR test at the Brownsville Sports Park.

The free COVID-19 testing is available for both children and adults and no insurance is required.

To receive testing, residents will be asked to provide a valid ID.

Register for an appointment online at doineedacovid19test.com.

The testing will be open Feb. 18- Feb. 22 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.