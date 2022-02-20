x

Free COVID-19 testing available at Brownsville Sports Park

Related Story

With Charro Days festivities coming up, the city of Brownsville is encouraging residents to remain vigilant by getting a free PCR test at the Brownsville Sports Park. 

The free COVID-19 testing is available for both children and adults and no insurance is required. 

To receive testing, residents will be asked to provide a valid ID. 

Register for an appointment online at doineedacovid19test.com. 

The testing will be open Feb. 18- Feb. 22 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

News
Free COVID-19 testing available at Brownsville Sports...
Free COVID-19 testing available at Brownsville Sports Park
With Charro Days festivities coming up, the city of Brownsville is encouraging residents to remain vigilant by getting a free... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 18 2022 Feb 18, 2022 Friday, February 18, 2022 12:50:00 PM CST February 18, 2022
Radar
7 Days