Fugitive wanted for sexual abuse of a child apprehended at Anzalduas International Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended a wanted fugitive for sexual abuse of a child at the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission.

Inocencio Garza De La Rosa, 79, a male Lawful Permanent Resident from Robstown, was taken into custody when he attempted to cross back into the U.S., according to a news release.

De la Rosa arrived from Mexico at the Anzalduas International Bridge when a CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Once CBP officers confirmed De la Rosa had an active warrant from Euless, he was taken into custody, according to the release.

De la Garza has been wanted since July and is charged with sexual abuse of a child. De la Garza was transported to the county jail by a Mission police officer and is waiting extradition back to Euless, according to the release.