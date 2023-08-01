Gov't Shutdown Impacting Financial Aid Process for College Students
UPDATE (1/18): According to a financial outreach specialist at South Texas College, the Department of Education is now accepting paper tax returns from FAFSA applications.
This move is designed to eliminate Internal Service Revenue-related delays.
WESLACO – The partial government shutdown is making the financial aid process difficult for college students.
Local student Kimberly Solis says some of her friends are unable to apply for Financial Aid due to the government shutdown.
South Texas College financial specialist, Carolina Miranda, says some students are seeing major effects from the shutdown.
She says the current students that were selected for verifications and were unable to get their documents before the government shut down are at a “stand still”.
Miranda says they are working with the Department of Education to find a solution.
For more information watch the video above.
