Guilty plea entered for teacher accused of having improper relationship with student
Related Story
A man accused of having an improper relationship with a student pled guilty.
Eduardo Rendon is accused of inappropriately touching a student in 2019 while employed at IDEA San Benito, court records indicate. His sentencing is scheduled for next month.
Channel 5 News reached out to IDEA to see if Rendon is still a school employee but has not heard back.
News
A man accused of having an improper relationship with a student pled guilty. Eduardo Rendon is accused of inappropriately... More >>
News Video
-
Driver in fatal 2021 Pharr apartment complex crash sentenced to 15 years...
-
McAllen High School mariachi group holding 35th anniversary concert
-
KRGVCares Tornado Relief Fund raises nearly $35K for victims of Laguna Heights...
-
Mission police officers on administrative leave following deadly officer-involved shooting
-
Edinburg CISD reinstates employees previously accused approving thousands in overtime pay to...