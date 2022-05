Guilty plea entered for teacher accused of having improper relationship with student

A man accused of having an improper relationship with a student pled guilty.

Eduardo Rendon is accused of inappropriately touching a student in 2019 while employed at IDEA San Benito, court records indicate. His sentencing is scheduled for next month.

Channel 5 News reached out to IDEA to see if Rendon is still a school employee but has not heard back.