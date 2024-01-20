Harlingen mayor addresses end of partnership with RGV Humane Society

A sign that used to read “humane society” is barely visible at the animal shelter in Harlingen.

This comes after the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society announced they would be moving to another location, following a dispute with the city of Harlingen.

“I know that they mentioned they are going to be relocating, but they haven't provided any of that information to the city to know with certainty that that is happening,” Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Harlingen animal shelter relocating after ending partnership with city

Last week, the city of Harlingen announced they were parting ways with the RGV Humane Society.

Sepulveda said it was time for the city and the shelter to work on a new contract, but they had issues with the shelter when it came to financial reporting for the last several years.

“2021, 2022, 2023 we don't have an annual financial report to be able to say that we are being good stewards of taxpayer money,” Sepulveda said. “Because the city was not provided the annual financial report or a budget for next year, we were left with no viable option then to not sign a new contract."

The city’s current contract with the shelter is in place until Jan. 18, 2024.

In the meantime, the shelter is obligated to continue servicing the community, something Sepulveda said the shelter is no longer doing as they’ve refused to accept new pets from Harlingen Animal Control.

Channel 5 News reached out to the RGV Humane Society multiple times for comment by calling them, emailing them, and even showing up to their location in person to find their interim executive director — but we’ve yet to hear back.

Mayor Sepulveda said the city has plans for the shelter’s original location.

