Harlingen animal shelter relocating after ending partnership with city

As the city of Harlingen prepares to formally end its 34-year-old relationship with a local animal shelter, the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society announced they’re relocating to a new location.

Last week, the city announced plans to not renew their contract with the shelter once it ends in January 2024.

RELATED STORY: Harlingen announces plans to not renew contract with humane society

The announcement was made following a dispute over financial disclosures between both parties.

On Tuesday, the shelter announced they’re relocating their Harlingen location to 2729 N. Expressway 77 in Harlingen.

The new location will serve as the site of the shelter’s low-cost community clinics, and its foster program, according to a news release.

READ MORE: Harlingen officials, Humane Society spar over alleged misuse of taxpayer money

“At this time, RGVHS' sole focus is on saving as many dogs and cats at our Harlingen location through adoption or foster,” the release stated. “Currently, 48 dogs reside in the Harlingen shelter and need an outcome through adoption, foster or rescue immediately. The safety and live outcome of the 48 dogs onsite is not guaranteed once the city of Harlingen takes control of the Harlingen shelter on Markowsky Avenue.”

Information on how to foster or adopt one of the dogs is available online.