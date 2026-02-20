Harlingen seeking input on upcoming park

Harlingen city officials are asking residents what they want to see in an upcoming park.

The park will be built on Roosevelt Road near Lazy Palm Drive. Land where the park will be built is near the interstate and surrounded by homes. A half-mile walking trail wraps around a retention pond that helps manage storm water for the neighborhood.

The city has added light poles along the path. Concrete slabs are already in place, and some hope they will be used for a basketball court.

A survey is now available for the community to weigh in on what else should be added.

"It's going to literally lead the charge on everything that's added here," Harlingen District 2 Commissioner Daniel Lopez said.

The project is funded in part by a $1.4 million federal grant through the city’s Economic Development Corporation. The city will also contribute after survey results are finalized.

The survey will close at the end of February 2026. Construction is expected to begin in March 2026.

Click here to complete the survey.

