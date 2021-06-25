Harlingen Vehicle Theft

CAMERON COUNTY--Two Cameron County residents were charged with burglary of a motor vehicle.

Harlingen police arrested 21-year-old Cristian Andres Herebia of San Benito and 20-year-old Angel Waldo Hernandez of Los Fresnos.

The burglary happened Tuesday on the 1900 block of west Tyler. The victim said his pick up was broken into and several items were taken. He tried chasing the suspects, but lost track of them. An off duty police officer located the suspect vehicle. The stolen items were returned to the owner.