Heavy Floods Nearly Drown Cotton Farmer’s Crops

SANTA ROSA – A local cotton farmer says he’s starting the harvest season on the wrong foot due to too much rain.

The Rodriguez Brothers Farms is located in Santa Rosa. Its owner, George Rodriguez, says drought in the spring kept him from winning this year’s first bale of cotton.

Then, days after finding out he lost, he was hit with heavy floods. He says a total of 20 inches of rain nearly drowned his crops in its entirety.

Although he didn’t harvest a lot of cotton, Rodriguez may have to go through the expensive process for insurance purposes.

KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey asked a crop insurance company about what the farmer can do about his losses.

Watch the video above for the full story.