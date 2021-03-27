HECHOS 7AM Weathercast -March 25, 2021

Home
In border visit, Senate Republicans say migrant surge was avoidable
With nearly 200,000 immigrants caught at the border last January and February, the debate over who’s to blame arrived at Anzalduas Park outside of Mission as...
Valley Made, Local Strong: Style and Grace
After temporarily closing for eight weeks while the...
Goodwill in action: Goodwill employee returns cash, jewelry found in donated items
When Goodwill employee Yaquelin Trevino found nearly $2,000...
Weather
National Weather Service to issue 'Red Flag' fire warning for Rio Grande Valley, Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service in Brownsville plans to issue a 'Red Flag' fire warning for the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday morning. Critical fire...
Windy weather to continue through Saturday
It's been a windy couple of days in...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
Sports
PSJA North's Elijah De La Garza Signs With Trinity
MISSION - Star PSJA North guard Elijah De La Garza made his college future official on Thursday as he signed with Trinity University in San Antonio....
Former Pan American Head Coach Lon Kruger Retires
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger...
Paula Dodge Retires After 25 Years at McHI
McALLEN - On Thursday one of the best...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Conozca más de “Head Star”
La educación es importante para la formación de nuestros hijos, el programa del Hidalgo County “Head Star” por muchos años a ayudado a familias en el...
México recibe vacunas contra el covid-19 de Estados Unido
México se mostró agradecido al gobierno de Estados...
Aprueban proyecto de ley para hacer permanente la venta a domicilio de alcohol en Texas
Las ventas de las bebidas alcohólicas para llevar,...
HECHOS 7AM Weathercast -March 25, 2021
Radar
7 Days
News Video
In border visit, Senate Republicans say migrant surge was avoidable
Valley Made, Local Strong: Style and Grace
Police: Man dead, driver hospitalized after crash in McAllen
Goodwill in action
Local schools gearing up to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the public
Sports Video
Elijah De La Garza Signs with Trinity
High School Soccer Playoffs Thursday
IDEA Riverview Heads To First Ever Post Season
Former Broncs Head Coach Lon Kruger Retires
Paula Dodge Retires After 25 Years at McHI