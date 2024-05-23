Hidalgo Co. Authorities Investigating Body Found in Edinburg

NEAR EDINBURG - Hidalgo County investigators are at the scene of a death investigation near Edinburg.

Authorities responded to a man lying on the ground south of Owassa Road on Veterans Road near a super market.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson J.P. Rodriguez said deputies were called around 7 p.m. in reference to a body. Upon their arrival, deputies found man, thought to be in his 40s, with no pulse.

The man was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Count on CHANNEL 5 NEWS to bring you more details as they become available.