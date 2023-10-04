Hidalgo Co. Sheriff Appointed to Domestic Terrorism Task Force

EDINBURG – Texas is taking new steps to prevent mass shooting incidents like the one in El Paso.

A handful of law enforcement agencies will be participating, including the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

One of the primary concerns for law enforcement agencies, similar to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, is what happens along the border.

Sheriff Eddie Guerra was appointed to be part of the domestic terrorism task force created by the governor's office.

He offers the perspective of a sheriff representing the most populated county along the border with a growing Hispanic demographic.

“The individual that committed the atrocity in El Paso was specifically targeting Mexicans,” says Guerra.

The geographic location has also helped strengthen ties between local, state and federal law enforcement; a partnership Guerra hopes to introduce to other agencies.

That partnership can be seen at the county's transnational intelligence center, which will share information it collects with another center in Texas.

