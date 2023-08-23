Hidalgo County constable Precinct 3 sees increase in border crossings

The Hidalgo County Constable Precinct 3 Department has seen more immigrants crossing the border.

Precinct 3 deputies say they saw as many as 300 people in one night in the Rincón area, a rural region south of Granjeno.

The land is federally owned and has been a preferred spot for smugglers to cross people, deputies say.

Precinct 3 deputies help with security with an overtime grant and say they come across groups of immigrants on the road who have just crossed the border.

Often times, those groups are lost.

A group of people Channel 5 News spoke to had just crossed the border and said they slept out in the open before crossing.

Border Patrol has set up tents and fixtures under the Anzalduas Bridge in anticipation of these groups.