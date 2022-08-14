Hidalgo County COVID-19 report
Related Story
Hidalgo County on Friday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 555 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
Four women and one man died as a result of the virus. They were all in their 70s or older. One of the deceased individuals was not vaccinated.
The report covers a two-day period from Aug. 9 through Aug. 11, 2022.
The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age Range
|Number of cases
|0-11
|77
|12-19
|50
|20s
|80
|30s
|76
|40s
|78
|50s
|64
|60s
|58
|70+
|72
|Total:
|555
The county also reported 117 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 103 adults and 14 children.
Of the 117 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 22 people are in intensive care units. They include 21 adults and one child .
Since the pandemic began, 3,957 people have died due to the virus in the county and 223,259 people have tested positive.
There are currently 1,698 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.