Hidalgo County sheriff crushes Republican challenger

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. "Eddie" Guerra cruised to re-election Tuesday night, crushing his Republican challenger during early voting.

Guerra won about 68.6% of nearly 175,000 ballots cast by mail and during early voting, according to preliminary results published Tuesday night by the Hidalgo County Elections Department.

The results, which do not include Election Day totals, will remain preliminary until canvassed.

Former city of Palmview police Officer Ezequiel "Zeik" Jurado won about 31.4% of ballots cast by mail and during early voting.

Jurado was the only Republican to campaign for a county office during the November election.

