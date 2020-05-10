HOV: Local Parents Learning about Healthy Dieting

MCALLEN – A McAllen woman says she’s taking responsibility to keep diabetes out of her home.

Daniela Vega says she wants to learn how to prepare healthier meals for her two-year-old boy to prevent this disease.

She’s taking a course at the Lark Branch of the McAllen Public Library to learn more about healthy dieting.

"Sometimes we as parents don't know how to provide the correct nutrition and this is a good way for us to know more about nutrition,” she says.

KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey spoke with the children’s assistant at Lark Library, Diana Corona, about the health and safety tips she is teaching the parents.

