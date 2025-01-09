Improvement project at Vestal Park in Harlingen underway
Related Story
An improvement project is underway at Vestal Park in Harlingen.
Some of the upgrades include a new walking trail with solar-powered lights to help people see when the sun starts to set. The city also plans to add a new multi-use basketball court.
The project is being paid for with a $336,000 grant.
Officials said the walking trail should be complete by the end of the month, while the basketball court should be ready by the end of March 2025.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
An improvement project is underway at Vestal Park in Harlingen. Some of the upgrades include a new walking trail... More >>
News Video
-
Pharr man accused of choking, killing 7-year-old-brother
-
Trial begins for Willacy County woman accused of starving grandson to death
-
Johnny Economedes High School principal on paid leave following arrest
-
Investigation underway after man found dead in downtown McAllen
-
Port Isabel water tower being demolished to make way for new one
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Practice Report: Women's basketball returns home in preparation for matchup with...
-
West Team practices for RGVCA All-Star Game
-
East Team practices for RGVCA All-Star Game
-
Weslaco boys basketball defeats McAllen in nailbiter, Pioneer girls take down Vela
-
Reed Sheppard drops 49 points in G-League debut