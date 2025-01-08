Improvement project at Vestal Park in Harlingen underway
An improvement project is underway at Vestal Park in Harlingen.
Some of the upgrades include a new walking trail with solar-powered lights to help people see when the sun starts to set. The city also plans to add a new multi-use basketball court.
The project is being paid for with a $336,000 grant.
Officials said the walking trail should be complete by the end of the month, while the basketball court should be ready by the end of March 2025.
Watch the video above for the full story.
