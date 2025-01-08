Improvement project at Vestal Park in Harlingen underway

An improvement project is underway at Vestal Park in Harlingen.

Some of the upgrades include a new walking trail with solar-powered lights to help people see when the sun starts to set. The city also plans to add a new multi-use basketball court.

The project is being paid for with a $336,000 grant.

Officials said the walking trail should be complete by the end of the month, while the basketball court should be ready by the end of March 2025.

