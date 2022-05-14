Investigation into data breach that affected Cameron County election workers continues

The Cameron County elections administrator is among those affected by a data breach in the department.

A letter from the third-party human resources platform Easy Vote notified election workers in Cameron County that their personal information was accessed and made available online.

RELATED: Cameron County Elections Department reports breach in personal information of poll workers, staff members

The data leak going back as far as 2016 when the county first started using the company.

“I think it's very concerning, but unfortunately it's a reality of the computerized world we live in,” Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said, adding that no election or voter registration data was affected.

A cybersecurity expert and UTRGV professor said the best ways to protect your data includes changing your password, signing up for two-factor authentication and watching your accounts.