Cameron County Elections Department reports breach in personal information of poll workers, staff members

An investigation is underway after the Cameron County Elections Department said the personal information of staff and poll workers was breached in January.

According to a statement from the department, names, social security and driver's license numbers were all accessed through Easy Vote - the company that provides poll worker management software.

The data was then made available on the internet.

Easy Vote is in contact with law enforcement regarding the breach.