x

Cameron County Elections Department reports breach in personal information of poll workers, staff members

3 hours 18 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, May 11 2022 May 11, 2022 May 11, 2022 11:20 PM May 11, 2022 in News - Local

An investigation is underway after the Cameron County Elections Department said the personal information of staff and poll workers was breached in January.

According to a statement from the department, names, social security and driver's license numbers were all accessed through Easy Vote - the company that provides poll worker management software.

The data was then made available on the internet.

Easy Vote is in contact with law enforcement regarding the breach.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days