Isla Blanca Park Reservations to Open Sunday

ISLA BLANCA – People will be able to reserve an RV spot at Isla Blanca Park for the upcoming fall and winter seasons this weekend.

The park will start taking reservations Sunday, June 10 at 8 a.m. Additional staff will be on-hand until 7 p.m. to help streamline the process.

Only guests who plan to arrive in October will be allowed to make their reservations in person or by phone.

Those wishing to make a reservation starting in January 2019 will get to do so on June 16.

The following numbers will be available to make a reservation:

956-761-3700

956-761-5493

956-761-3475

956-761-3701