Kayden Villarreal's game-winner lifts Harlingen South to thrilling playoff victory

By: KJ Doyle

Highlights from the epic Harlingen South vs. McAllen Memorial playoff duel, with Lady Hawks senior Kayden Villarreal delivering an epic game-winner to clinch the victory.

1 day ago Tuesday, February 17 2026 Feb 17, 2026 Tuesday, February 17, 2026 10:30:00 PM CST February 17, 2026
