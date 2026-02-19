Kayden Villarreal's game-winner lifts Harlingen South to thrilling playoff victory
Related Story
Highlights from the epic Harlingen South vs. McAllen Memorial playoff duel, with Lady Hawks senior Kayden Villarreal delivering an epic game-winner to clinch the victory.
News
Highlights from the epic Harlingen South vs. McAllen Memorial playoff duel, with Lady Hawks senior Kayden Villarreal delivering an epic... More >>
News Video
-
Stolen gun linked to Edinburg CISD lockdown recovered
-
Brownsville middle school students prepare to perform at Charro Days parade
-
Harlingen seeking input on upcoming park
-
Consumer Reports: Tax tips you need to know
-
Long Island Village residents share concerns over ongoing infrastructure project
Sports Video
-
Los Fresnos star quarterback Robert Pineda signs with Southwestern University football
-
Playmaker: Isabella Canizalez helps lead Mission Veterans to first district title in...
-
McAllen High boys basketball finishes regular season with perfect 36-0 record
-
Kayden Villarreal's game-winner lifts Harlingen South to thrilling playoff victory
-
RGV girls basketball bi-district round scores and highlights