KRGV Cares raises over $25K for relief fund, last day to donate is Friday
KRGV Channel 5 News is still collecting donations for the victims of the tornado that tore through Laguna Heights on May 13.
We've teamed up with Point Isabel Independent School District for our KRGV Cares Tornado Relief Fund. So far we've managed to raise $25,150.
The last day to donate to our fund will be Friday, May 26 until 7 p.m.
If you would like to donate, you can scan the QR code in the video above or visit our donations page found under the Community tab of our website.
