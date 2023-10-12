La Entrevista: Fotografías de maternidad en Edinburg
Gabriela Barrera, propietaria departe de Milestones by GB, es fotógrafa de maternidad especializada en retratos de recién nacidos y maternidad.
En Edinburg tiene su salón personal y por ello visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre las fotos que ofrece y por qué alguien podría querer una fotógrafa de maternidad.
Puede visitar el salón en la siguiente dirección: 4510 S. McColl Rd Edinburg, TX.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
