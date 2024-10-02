La Entrevista: Realizarán simulacro de un arma utilizada en la batalla de Palo Alto
Daniel Ibarra del National Historic Park: Palo Alto Battlefield en Brownsville nos informa acerca de un evento gratuito que se aproxima este 9 de septiembre, donde harán un simulacro de unas de las armas que se utilizó en los tiempos de batalla.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
