La Entrevista: ¡Se aproxima evento de boxeo, Young Skulls!
En La Entrevista, Arthur Marinez de Marines Promotions invita a la comunidad a participar en el aproximante evento de peleas de boxeo.
El evento, Young Guns, donde todos los boxeadores son locales, se llevara a cabo el sábado 7 de octubre.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
