x

La Entrevista: ¡Se aproxima evento de boxeo, Young Skulls!

Related Story

En La Entrevista, Arthur Marinez de Marines Promotions invita a la comunidad a participar en el aproximante evento de peleas de boxeo.

El evento, Young Guns, donde todos los boxeadores son locales, se llevara a cabo el sábado 7 de octubre.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

News
La Entrevista: ¡Se aproxima evento de boxeo,...
La Entrevista: ¡Se aproxima evento de boxeo, Young Skulls!
En La Entrevista, Arthur Marinez de Marines Promotions invita a la comunidad a participar en el aproximante evento de peleas... More >>
2 days ago Monday, October 02 2023 Oct 2, 2023 Monday, October 02, 2023 10:15:00 AM CDT October 02, 2023
Radar
7 Days