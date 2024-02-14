x

La Entrevista: Ubicación ofrece diversidad cultural mediante la cocina

En La Entrevista,Tomás Gutiérrez, departe de The Mix Food Park ubicado en el área de Mission, comparte acerca del parque en donde se encuentran diferentes camiones que ofrecen una variedad de alimentos.

Para aprender más al respecto, visite la página de Instagram del parque. 

The Mix Food Park está ubicado en 2509 Colorado Street, Mission, Texas.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

