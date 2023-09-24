x

La Joya Housing Authority Vice Chair Allegedly Paid $5K to Influence City Official

MCALLEN – The La Joya housing authority vice chairwoman connected to a federal bribery investigation allegedly paid thousands to influence an elected city official.

Sylvia Valdez is accused of bribing at least two people $5,000 to help her win public relations contracts.

The investigation carried out by the FBI and Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General.

Her trial is set for October 8.

Tuesday, August 20 2019
