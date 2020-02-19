x

Law enforcement along border taking precautions processing Chinese immigrants

SULLIVAN CITY – The novel coronavirus is prompting concerns among law enforcement tasked with protecting the U.S. border.

Officials have been reporting spikes in illegal immigration by people of Asian descent for years.

Last Friday, Sullivan City police stopped a driver accused of smuggling three Chinese nationals.

Law enforcement says they’re taking precautions.

