Law enforcement along border taking precautions processing Chinese immigrants
Related Story
SULLIVAN CITY – The novel coronavirus is prompting concerns among law enforcement tasked with protecting the U.S. border.
Officials have been reporting spikes in illegal immigration by people of Asian descent for years.
Last Friday, Sullivan City police stopped a driver accused of smuggling three Chinese nationals.
Law enforcement says they’re taking precautions.
Watch the video above for the full report.
News
SULLIVAN CITY – The novel coronavirus is prompting concerns among law enforcement tasked with protecting the U.S. border. Officials... More >>
News Video
-
Mission approves controlled firework test for proposed 4th of July celebration
-
Former Mission pastor accused of sexual assault granted continuance
-
Valley doctor explains how long viruses can last on surfaces
-
Candidates in Cameron County sheriff's race call for change
-
Officials encourage Willacy County residents to vote due to low turnout history