Law enforcement along border taking precautions processing Chinese immigrants
SULLIVAN CITY – The novel coronavirus is prompting concerns among law enforcement tasked with protecting the U.S. border.
Officials have been reporting spikes in illegal immigration by people of Asian descent for years.
Last Friday, Sullivan City police stopped a driver accused of smuggling three Chinese nationals.
Law enforcement says they’re taking precautions.
Watch the video above for the full report.
More News
News Video
-
UPDATE: Convicted former Valley priest John Feit dies in prison
-
Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other
-
CBP processing floral gifts at Valley ports of entry ahead of Valentine's...
-
Former La Joya mayor out on bond after pleading not guilty to...
-
Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood