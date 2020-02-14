x

Law enforcement along border taking precautions processing Chinese immigrants

2 weeks 2 days 3 hours ago Tuesday, January 28 2020 Jan 28, 2020 January 28, 2020 9:04 PM January 28, 2020 in News - Local
By: Christian von Preysing

SULLIVAN CITY – The novel coronavirus is prompting concerns among law enforcement tasked with protecting the U.S. border.

Officials have been reporting spikes in illegal immigration by people of Asian descent for years.

Last Friday, Sullivan City police stopped a driver accused of smuggling three Chinese nationals.

Law enforcement says they’re taking precautions.

Watch the video above for the full report.

