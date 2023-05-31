LIST: Memorial Day events in the RGV
In honor of Memorial Day, some Valley cities are honoring our fallen heroes with special services.
Below is a list of some of these events.
City of McAllen
Where: Veterans War Memorial of Texas, located at 29th and Col. Plummer Drive
When: 10 a.m.
City of Pharr
Where: Memorial Park, 501 W. Egly Ave.
When: 9 a.m.
