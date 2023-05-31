x

LIST: Memorial Day events in the RGV

Related Story

In honor of Memorial Day, some Valley cities are honoring our fallen heroes with special services.

Below is a list of some of these events.

City of McAllen

Where: Veterans War Memorial of Texas, located at 29th and Col. Plummer Drive
When: 10 a.m.

City of Pharr

Where: Memorial Park, 501 W. Egly Ave.
When: 9 a.m.

News
LIST: Memorial Day events in the RGV
LIST: Memorial Day events in the RGV
In honor of Memorial Day, some Valley cities are honoring our fallen heroes with special services. Below is a... More >>
2 days ago Sunday, May 28 2023 May 28, 2023 Sunday, May 28, 2023 7:59:00 PM CDT May 28, 2023
Radar
7 Days