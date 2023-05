LIST: Memorial Day events in the RGV

In honor of Memorial Day, some Valley cities are honoring our fallen heroes with special services.

Below is a list of some of these events.

City of McAllen

Where: Veterans War Memorial of Texas, located at 29th and Col. Plummer Drive

When: 10 a.m.

City of Pharr

Where: Memorial Park, 501 W. Egly Ave.

When: 9 a.m.