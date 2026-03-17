Brownsville animal shelter to host low-cost vaccination clinics
The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center is hosting low-cost pet vaccination clinics.
The clinics begin March 25 and go on until May 30.
Organizers say these events give pet owners a chance to protect their cats and dogs while staying in compliance with city ordinances.
"We know that in the spring, rabies cases do increase during this time of year and for that reason as we go into the summer months that we start to raise awareness about rabies and the importance to vaccinate your pet," Health, Wellness and Animal Services Director Dr. Arturo Rodriguez said.
Brownsville says about 200 pets are typically vaccinated at each event.
Officials want to remind residents that cats and dogs three months or older must be vaccinated against rabies. Failure to comply could mean a ticket from the city.
For a list of the upcoming vaccination clinics, click here.
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