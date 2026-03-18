High winds pause work on San Benito's iconic Freddy Fender water tower

Crews working on the iconic Freddy Fender water tower in San Benito have paused repairs because of high winds.

The $1.4 million project includes cleaning and repainting the tower that honors the Tejano music legend. Work is also being done inside the tower and on a second water tower on Oscar Williams Road.

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Officials say the Freddy Fender tower project is about 90% complete. Only cosmetic touch-ups remain before the mural is added back.

The city says crews will return once winds, which reached a high of 54 miles per hour in the Rio Grande Valley on Monday, die down. Work is scheduled to wrap up this month.