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High winds pause work on San Benito's iconic Freddy Fender water tower

High winds pause work on San Benito's iconic Freddy Fender water tower
1 day 16 hours 5 seconds ago Monday, March 16 2026 Mar 16, 2026 March 16, 2026 9:42 PM March 16, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Crews working on the iconic Freddy Fender water tower in San Benito have paused repairs because of high winds.

The $1.4 million project includes cleaning and repainting the tower that honors the Tejano music legend. Work is also being done inside the tower and on a second water tower on Oscar Williams Road.

READ MORE: Iconic Freddy Fender water tower to undergo repairs

Officials say the Freddy Fender tower project is about 90% complete. Only cosmetic touch-ups remain before the mural is added back.

The city says crews will return once winds, which reached a high of 54 miles per hour in the Rio Grande Valley on Monday, die down. Work is scheduled to wrap up this month.

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