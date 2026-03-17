DPS identifies man killed in Alton wrong-way crash

Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The man killed in a wrong-way crash in Alton has been identified, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

Hernandez said 42-year-old Alejandro Escamilla-Morgado died from his injuries at the scene.

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The accident happened Sunday at around 11:14 p.m. on Moorefield Road north of Mile 8 Road north of Alton.

Escamilla-Morgado was in a Ford Fusion driving southbound in the northbound lane of Moorefield Road when it crashed head-on with a Chevrolet Blazer, according to Hernandez.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to DHR Health for medical evaluation. The crash remains under investigation.