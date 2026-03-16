DPS investigating after driver killed in wrong-way crash in Alton
A man driving on the wrong side of the road in Alton was killed after colliding head-on with a second vehicle, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.
The crash occurred Sunday at around 11:14 p.m. on Moorefield Road north of Mile 8 Road.
Hernandez said a preliminary investigation revealed a gray Ford Fusion was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of Moorefield Road.
A black Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northbound and took evasive action by steering into the southbound lane to avoid colliding with the Ford, according to Hernandez. The driver of the Ford corrected his path onto the southbound lane and collided with the Chevrolet head-on.
The driver of the Ford died at the scene from his injuries. The Chevrolet driver was taken to DHR Health for medical evaluation.
The identity of the Ford driver has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.
The crash remains under investigation.
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