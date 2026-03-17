Cameron County reopens beach access areas
Cameron County has reopened three beach access areas that were temporarily closed on Monday.
Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño has ordered the reopening of the following beaches:
- County Beach Access No. 4
- County Beach Access No. 5/E.K. Atwood Park Pavilion
- County Beach Access No. 6
The beaches were previously closed due to high tides caused by the cold front that arrived in the Rio Grande Valley early Monday morning.
The county is asking all beachgoers to be cautious when visiting South Padre Island and heed the advice of lifeguards, as well as staying aware of the Flag Advisory System.
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